Voters urged to have their say as polls open around the country

Voting in the Presidential election and the blasphemy referendum begins this morning.

Voters are also being asked whether to remove the reference to blasphemy from the Constitution.

Polls open around the country at 7am and will remain open until 10pm tonight.

Voters are being offered six options for the country’s next head of state.

Incumbent Michael D Higgins is the first sitting President to actively campaign for a second term.

Also on the ballot are Sinn Féin MEP Liadh Ní Riada and Independent Senator Joan Freeman.

They are joined by the three businessmen Peter Casey, Seán Gallagher and Gavin Duffy.

Meanwhile, the Referendum Commission is encouraging people to use their vote today, amid fears turnout will be low after a lacklustre campaign.

A ‘Yes’ vote in the Referendum would mean deleting the reference to blasphemy in the constitution - allowing the Oireachtas to officially remove it as a criminal offence.

A ‘No’ vote would leave the Constitution unchanged.

Voters are advised to bring their voting card and official ID with them to the polling centres.