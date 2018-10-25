Referendum Commission urges people to use their vote

The Referendum Commission has called on the public to use their vote in the referendum on blasphemy.

The vote is taking place on Friday - the same day as the Presidential election.

Chairperson of the Referendum Commission, Ms Justice Isobel Kennedy, said: "The important thing to do is to decide when you are going to vote tomorrow, and then to stick to your plan.

"Polling stations are open from 7.00am until 10.00pm.

"People should ensure their voices are heard. You need your ID, you need to know where your polling station is, and know how you're going to vote."

Polling card and ID

People do not need to have a polling card with them when they vote.

However, people should bring some valid form of personal identification - such as a passport, a driving licence, a public services card, or an employee or student identity card with a photograph.

Other forms of ID are also acceptable - such as a credit card or a birth certificate - as long as there is another document which confirms an address in the constituency.

People might not be asked for proof of identity, but if asked they have to show it.



Polling stations will be open from 7.00am until 10.00pm on Friday October 26th.

A sample ballot paper on the blasphemy referendum | Image: © 2018 Refcom

Two ballot papers

Voters will be given two ballot papers: a green ballot paper for the referendum, and a white ballot paper for the Presidential election.



People are voting on whether or not to approve the proposal to amend the Constitution contained in the Thirty-seventh Amendment to the Constitution Bill.

They can vote by marking 'X' in the 'Yes' box or 'X' in the 'No' box.

But mark only one box, or your vote will not count.

While voting in the Presidential election uses the PR-STV election system - where voters number their candidates in order of preference.