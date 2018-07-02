Five stories you might have missed this weekend

Irish Water is continuing to call for members of the public to 'conserve water as much as possible' - saying conservation efforts will be necessary for months.

It comes amid high demand for water across the country, with the utility saying further restrictions will become unavoidable if demand doesn't drop to normal levels.

39 water supplies are already under night-time water restrictions, while more than 100 water supplies are at risk due to high consumption.

The Taoiseach and Tánaiste are travelling to New York to launch Ireland's bid for a seat on the UN Security Council.

Ireland is bidding for a rotating seat on the council for the 2021-2022 term.

The campaign will be an opportunity to showcase Ireland's foreign policy credentials and international standing at the UN.

A mass has been held in Dublin to remember Jastine Valdez.

It marked 40 days since her death, with the mass a Filipino custom similar to the Irish months mind.

It also coincided with what would have been her 25th birthday.

Thousands of people have gathered in the capital today to celebrate Dublin Pride.

It's the largest event in Ireland celebrating LGBTQ+ people, and organisers said everyone was welcome to watch or take part - no matter their sexuality.

This year's Pride festival theme was 'We Are Family'.

A comedian claims to have prank called Donald Trump before receiving a call back from the US President on board Air Force One.

John Melendez - widely known as Stuttering John through his appearances on the Howard Stern show - suggests he posed as Democratic Senator Robert Menendez.

According to Melendez, he called the White House and asked to speak to President Trump - but was refused when he used his real name.