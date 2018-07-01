Mass for Jastine Valdez held in Dublin ahead of her funeral in the Philippines

A mass has been held in Dublin to remember Jastine Valdez.

It marked 40 days since her death, with the mass a Filipino custom similar to the Irish months mind.

It also coincided with what would have been her 25th birthday.

The 24-year-old student was abducted in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow in May.

Her body was found in Rathmichael in Dublin two days after her disappearance - less than a day after suspect Mark Hennessy was shot dead by police.

The Valdez family is preparing for her funeral service, which will be held in the Philippines tomorrow.

Honorary Consul of the Philippines in Ireland, Mark Congdon, says he has been keeping in touch with Jastine's family.

He explained: "They have expressed their sincere gratitude for the mass held in Jastine's honour in Dublin at the INMO Head Office the former Rutland Hospital and thank the Irish people for their continued support.

"They were very thankful that the mass was held in honour of Jastine, and it meant a lot to them."