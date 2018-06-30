Thousands expected to take part in Dublin Pride parade this afternoon

Organisers say everyone is welcome to watch or take part - no matter their sexuality

File photo of Pride Parade 2017 in Dublin. Photo: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Thousands of people will gather in the capital today to celebrate Dublin Pride.

It's the largest event in Ireland celebrating LGBTQ+ people, and organisers say everyone is welcome to watch or take part - no matter their sexuality.

This year's festival theme is 'We Are Family'.

More than 60 floats and over 30,000 people are expected to take in the Pride parade this afternoon.

The event will begin with speeches at St Stephen's Green from noon.

The parade will get under way at 2pm, with marchers to travel towards Smithfield.

Pride Parade route

Various parties and events are also planned at venues across the city this evening and tonight.

To mark the event, Government Buildings on Kildare Street were illuminated in the Pride colours last night, and will be again this evening.

Speaking ahead of today's events, festival organiser Eddie McGuinness says Dublin is one of the few cities in the world where the public can join in and march the Pride route along with the floats.

He observed: "If you are participating in the parade, we encourage you to be on site after 11-12 o'clock. We will have some speeches and a rally.

"Join along the parade - you can step into the parade at any point, but we start at Cuffe St and we go all the way along to Smithfield. So let's all collectively come together."

There will be a number of traffic restrictions and bus diversions in place across Dublin this afternoon to facilitate the parade.


