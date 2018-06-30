US prankster claims to have been patched through to Donald Trump

A comedian claims to have prank called Donald Trump before receiving a call back from the US President on board Air Force One.

John Melendez - widely known as Stuttering John through his appearances on the Howard Stern show - suggests he posed as Democratic Senator Robert Menendez.

According to Melendez, he called the White House and asked to speak to President Trump - but was refused when he used his real name.

He then claims to have faked a British accent and pretended to be an assistant to the US senator.

Later, the comedian claims he received a phone call from the White House switchboard asking for confirmation of the correct phone number.

Melendez said he was on holidays in order to explain the difference between his number and the recorded one for the senator.

He then claims to have subsequently received a call from Mr Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner... before the alleged call from the US President himself.

The comedian played a recording of the conversation on a podcast, in which he speaks with someone who sounds like President Trump.

Commenting on a five-year corruption investigation that saw charges dropped against Senator Menendez, President Trump apparently said: "You went through a tough, tough situation and I don't think a very fair situation."

On the subject of immigration, the US President is reported to have told the comedian: "I want to be able to take care of the situation every bit as much as anybody else at the top level. I'd like do the larger solution rather than the smaller solution... I think we can do the whole thing."

The pair also briefly addressed this week's retirement of a Supreme Court justice, with the comedian urging the US President to not nominate a successor who isn't 'too conservative'.

President Trump purportedly responded by saying he'll be naming a nominee in the next 12 to 14 days.

Speaking about the call, Melendez said: "I just could not believe that it took us an hour and a half to get Jared Kushner and Donald Trump on the phone from Air Force One."

A White House official told CNN: "The President wants to be accessible to members and likes engaging them and wants them to have the opportunity to connect.

"The downside of that is sometimes the channels are open too widely and mistakes like this happen."