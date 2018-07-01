Taoiseach and Tánaiste travelling to New York to launch Ireland's UN Security Council bid

The Taoiseach and Tánaiste are travelling to New York to launch Ireland's bid for a seat on the UN Security Council.

Ireland is bidding for a rotating seat on the council for the 2021-2022 term.

The campaign will be an opportunity to showcase Ireland's foreign policy credentials and international standing at the UN.

There are two rotating terms coming up for a vote by UN Ambassadors in 2020.

Norway and Canada are also vying for a seat in 2021-2022, which means one country will definitely lose out.

Ahead of the bid's official launch tomorrow, all UN Ambassadors have been invited to U2's concert in Madison Square Garden tonight in support of Ireland's bid.

The band will cover the cost of the 'UN at U2'.

The Taoiseach will be accompanied by the Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Simon Coveney in New York later.

They will officially launch the campaign with Mary Robinson, Bono and Minister Paul Kehoe tomorrow evening.

Ireland has been elected on three previous occasions - most recently for the 2001-2002 term.

Speaking at the UN last year, Minister Coveney argued: "We have something to say and we will listen to you when you speak. We will be courageous on behalf of the UN when needed.

"With Ireland, you know what you get – a small country with big thinking, a country that listens, and a strong independent voice that promotes the values that should inspire this organisation in the future."