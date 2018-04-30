Five stories you might have missed this weekend

Professor Gráinne Flannelly, the clinical director of the Cervical Check programme, has announced she is standing down from her role.

It follows the recent controversy over smear test results.

Prof Flannelly is said to have informed the HSE of her decision on Saturday evening.

The Tánaiste has insisted 'substantial progress' has to be made on the Irish border issue before the next major Brexit deadline in June.

EU leaders will meet in June, and that summit is seen as one of the key deadlines ahead of Britain leaving the EU next year.

There is an ultimate deadline of October for the overall withdrawal treaty to be agreed, so it can become law before the full withdrawal in March 2019.

Fine Gael is still the most popular party in the country, according to the latest opinion poll.

Despite a small dip in support, the poll shows Leo Varadkar's party still has a seven point lead over Fianna Fáil.

The Sunday Business Post / Red C poll shows Fine Gael on 32%, which is down a point - with Fianna Fáil up one at 25%.

A major cruise line is basing a ship in Ireland for the first time.

The Celebrity Eclipse will operate out of Dublin Port until the end of June.

The ship - which is 317 metres long and includes 13 guest decks - arrives in the city today ahead of the summer season.

Katie Taylor has become the unified women's world lightweight boxing champion.

The Bray fighter is now the WBA and IBF title holder, after defeating Argentina's Victoria Bustos on points at New York's Barclay's Centre.

She was given the nod by all the three judges after ten rounds.