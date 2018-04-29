Katie Taylor unifies world lightweight titles after 'tough contest' in New York

Katie Taylor has become the unified women's world lightweight boxing champion.

The Bray fighter is now the WBA and IBF title holder, after defeating Argentina's Victoria Bustos on points at New York's Barclay's Centre.

She was given the nod by all the three judges after ten rounds.

The Irish boxer's latest win ends Bustos' five-year reign as IBF champion.

Taylor, who is now halfway towards her goal of becoming undisputed lightweight champion, said it was a dream come true to become a unified champion.

Describing her latest fight as a 'tough, tough contest', she said: "I had to work every second and every round... she was obviously a proven champ coming into the fight, so I knew I had to be sharp.

"I'm so lucky to have some great champions in my weight division, and there's some great, great fights out there to be made... and I want all the belts by the end of this year for sure."

Some of Katie's fellow Irish boxers were among those congratulating her on the win: