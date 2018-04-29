Latest opinion poll shows Fine Gael is still most popular party in country

Fine Gael is still the most popular party in the country, according to the latest opinion poll.

Despite a small dip in support, the poll shows Leo Varadkar's party still has a seven point lead over Fianna Fáil.

The Sunday Business Post / Red C poll shows Fine Gael on 32%, which is down a point - with Fianna Fáil up one at 25%.

There's disappointment for Sinn Féin, which has dropped the two point gain it made in last month's poll - the party is now down two points to 14%.

Independents are up two points to 13%.

The row in the Independent Alliance and the unclear nature of Sean Canney's future in the group hasn't had any impact on the electorate, with the Independent Alliance actually up a point to 2%.

Labour is unchanged on 6%, while the Green Party, the Social Democrats and Solidarity-People Before Profit all remain on 2%.

Renua, the only party actively campaigning for a 'No' vote in the Eighth Amendment referendum, is down by one point to 1%.

The telephone poll of 1,000 voters was carried out between Thursday April 19 and Thursday April 25 last.

Sunday Business Post political editor Michael Brennan said: "It's a minor boost for Fianna Fáil... their support had dropped a lot in the last poll. But they're still trailing behind Fine Gael.

"On these sort of figures, they'll have to stick with the confidence and supply arrangement a bit longer before they risk trying to get into a general election situation."