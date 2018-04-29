Latest opinion poll shows Fine Gael is still most popular party in country

That's despite the party dropping a point, and a rise in support for Fianna Fail.
Fine Gael is still the most popular party in the country, according to the latest opinion poll.
Despite a small dip in support, the poll shows Leo Varadkar's party still has a seven point lead over Fianna Fáil.
The Sunday Business Post / Red C poll shows Fine Gael on 32%, which is down a point - with Fianna Fáil up one at 25%.
There's disappointment for Sinn Féin, which has dropped the two point gain it made in last month's poll - the party is now down two points to 14%.
Independents are up two points to 13%.
The row in the Independent Alliance and the unclear nature of Sean Canney's future in the group hasn't had any impact on the electorate, with the Independent Alliance actually up a point to 2%.
Labour is unchanged on 6%, while the Green Party, the Social Democrats and Solidarity-People Before Profit all remain on 2%.
Renua, the only party actively campaigning for a 'No' vote in the Eighth Amendment referendum, is down by one point to 1%.
The telephone poll of 1,000 voters was carried out between Thursday April 19 and Thursday April 25 last.
Sunday Business Post political editor Michael Brennan said: "It's a minor boost for Fianna Fáil... their support had dropped a lot in the last poll. But they're still trailing behind Fine Gael.
"On these sort of figures, they'll have to stick with the confidence and supply arrangement a bit longer before they risk trying to get into a general election situation."