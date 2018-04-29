Cervical Check clinical director Gráinne Flannelly stands down

Health Minister, meanwhile, says the State will pay for repeat smear tests for any women with concerns over their results

News
Cervical Check clinical director Gráinne Flannelly stands down

File photo. Image: RollingNews.ie

Professor Gráinne Flannelly, the clinical director of the Cervical Check programme, has announced she is standing down from her role.

It follows the recent controversy over smear test results.

Prof Flannelly is said to have informed the HSE of her decision yesterday evening.

In a statement, she said: "I would like this evening to announce that I have taken a decision to stand aside from my role as Clinical Director of Cervical Check with immediate effect.

"I am sorry that recent events caused distress and worry to women. I have decided to step aside to allow the Programme to continue it’s important work."

She added: "I would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of the doctors, nurses and programme staff of Cervical Check for their continued hard work and commitment towards delivering a first-class service for the women of Ireland."

The HSE thanked Prof Flannelly for her "enormous dedication, contribution and expert knowledge" over 12 years.

Health Minister Simon Harris, meanwhile, has said the State will pay for repeat tests for any women who would like reassurance:

Controversy

The latest developments came less than two days after it was revealed that more than 200 reviews of tests suggested women with cervical cancer should have received 'earlier intervention'.

The latest Cervical Check figures were released after Vicky Phelan's case this week highlighted the issue.

Ms Phelan settled a case against a US lab on Wednesday, after being wrongly informed in 2011 that she had the all clear.

Three years later, a review found the results were incorrect.

She was diagnosed with cervical cancer around the same time, but she only found out about that review last year.

A full review into the cervical screening programme has been announced.

A helpline for any women with concerns was opened yesterday, and is available on 1800 45 45 55.

Minister Harris had said on Friday he currently cannot have confidence in the managers of the screening programme.


4 Related articles
Cervical Check helpline receives hundreds of calls

Cervical Check helpline receives hundreds of calls

Senior medical team sent to take charge of Cervical Check programme

Senior medical team sent to take charge of Cervical Check programme

Health Minister says he 'can't have confidence' in management of Cervical Check

Health Minister says he 'can't have confidence' in management of Cervical Check

Minister orders review of Cervical Check programme following Phelan case

Minister orders review of Cervical Check programme following Phelan case