Five stories you might have missed over the weekend

A postmortem examination on the body of a bay that was discovered on a beach in Dublin on Saturday has discovered that she was a “full term baby girl.”

Gardaí said the examination found that there was no foul play involved in her death.

Investigators are continuing to appeal for witnesses and have said they are deeply concerned for the well-being of the mother.

Picture by: Niall Carson/PA Archive/PA Images

A local TD is calling for calm after eight people were injured during a raid on a house in County Roscommon early this morning.

Gardaí say three people were treated in hospital, a number of vehicles were set on fire, and a vet had to put down a dog who was injured in the disturbance.

The house and adjoining farm near Strokestown had been at the centre of an eviction earlier in the week.

A UK zoo has said it is "devastated" after birds, frogs, fish and insects were killed in a major fire yesterday.

Chester zoo was closed and evacuated after the blaze broke out in its indoor Monsoon Forest area on Saturday.

Orangutans, crocodiles, turtles and exotic birds were among the species living in the South East Asian environment-style habitat.

File photo dated 10/10/18 of Prime Minister Theresa May Chief of Staff Gavin Barwell. Picture by: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/PA Images

The chief of staff to the UK Prime Minister has strongly denied reports he is preparing for a second EU referendum behind the scenes.

In a tweet, Downing Street chief Gavin Barwell denied that he is plotting with "political opponents or anyone else."

It follows reports in today’s newspapers that Mr Barwell has been involved in cross party talks to hold a second EU referendum.

Nearly 200 countries have overcome political divisions to agree upon a set of rules for implementing the 2015 Paris climate accord.

However, critics are warning that the plan is not ambitious enough to curb the effects of global warming.

The COP24 UN climate talks in Katowice, Poland ended with agreement on guidelines for transparently reporting national greenhouse gas emissions and country’s efforts to reduce them.

But the meeting postponed decisions on more ambitious actions in the fight against climate change and on regulating the market for international carbon emissions trading.