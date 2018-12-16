Chester Zoo "devastated" after birds, frogs and fish killed in major blaze

A UK zoo has said it is "devastated" after birds, frogs, fish and insects were killed in a major fire yesterday.

Chester zoo was closed and evacuated after the blaze broke out in its indoor Monsoon Forest area on Saturday.

Orangutans, crocodiles, turtles and exotic birds were among the species living in the South East Asian environment-style habitat.

The zoo has said all the mammals in the enclosure are safe- however it is still working to account for many of the other species.

"Toughest day"

In a statement this morning, the zoo said it had been "one of the toughest days" in its history.

"Keepers were able to encourage all mammal species away from the fire and to safety - including the zoo's group of critically endangered Sumatran orangutans, Sulawesi macaques, endangered silvery gibbons and birds such as rhinoceros hornbills," it said.

"We are though, devastated to say that we were unable to save some of our insects, frogs, fish and small birds who were located near to the outbreak of the fire.

"It's absolutely heart-breaking to lose any animal, especially when conservationists have worked so hard to breed these wonderful species."

Chester Zoo after a fire broke out in the Monsoon Forest habitat area, 15-12-2018. Image: Peter Byrne/PA Wire/PA Images

Appeal

The zoo, which partially reopened on Sunday, said it had been inundated with messages of support.

It has launched a £50,000 (€55,650) fundraising campaign following the blaze.

The JustGiving crowdfunding appeal has already received over £42,000 (€46,750) since it was launched.

"Following on from the fire in our Monsoon Forest habitat, we're overwhelmed by the sheer number of people asking how they can support," the zoo said.

"Thank you so much for all your kind messages, they mean so much at this difficult time.

"We remain committed to our mission to prevent extinction and for those who're asking how they can help, we would welcome a donation to our continuing conservation work."

Fire

Emergency services are currently working to establish the cause of the blaze which broke out shortly before 11:30am yesterday.

The attraction was immediately evacuated – however the North West Ambulance Service said one person was treated for smoke inhalation.