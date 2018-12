A number of people have been treated in hospital after an attack at a house in Roscommon this morning.

A dog was seriously injured in the incident had to be put down.

Gardaí said they are investigating “an incident of criminal damage and assault” at the house in Falsk at around 5:30am this morning.

A number of cars were set on fire and a number of people were injured.

Three required hospital treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.