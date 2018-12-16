May's chief-of-staff denies behind-the-scenes planning for second Brexit vote

The chief of staff to the UK Prime Minister has strongly denied reports he is preparing for a second EU referendum behind the scenes.

In a tweet, Downing Street chief Gavin Barwell denied that he is plotting with "political opponents or anyone else."

It follows reports in today’s newspapers that Mr Barwell has been involved in cross party talks to hold a second EU referendum.

Happy to confirm I am *not* planning a 2nd referendum with political opponents (or anyone else to anticipate the next question) https://t.co/3hNDvmNTN9 — Gavin Barwell (@GavinBarwell) December 16, 2018

Meanwhile, Theresa May’s de-facto deputy David Lidington has reportedly held a number of talks with Labour MPs on a range of Brexit issues – including a potential second vote.

This morning, former transport minister Jo Johnson, who resigned his position over the ongoing Brexit deadlock, said politicians from all parties are discussing another vote.

“MPs are talking about what on Earth we are going to do,” he said.

“We have spent two-and-a-half years negotiating a deal which is going to be completely unacceptable to Parliament.

“We have to find a way through and to my mind going back to the people and asking them to give the final say is the right way to go.”

"Insulting"

It comes as Mrs May accused one of her predecessors Tony Blair of "insulting" the British people and the office of prime minister by "undermining" her Brexit talks.

It’s after the former Labour Prime Minister called for her to "switch course" and back a second referendum because of the deadlock in the UK parliament.

Theresa May said she has a responsibility to deliver what the British people voted for and insisted she is “fighting for a good deal for Britain.”

UK Prime Minister Theresa May throws a ball for a border collie called Blitz as leaves a church service near her Maidenhead constituency, 16-12-2018. Image: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire/PA Images

Brexit Withdrawal Agreement

Mrs May will this week meet with EU ambassadors to discuss way to get the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement through the House of Commons.

She is also sending the UK Government’s most senior legal officer, Jonathan Jones to Europe in the hopes of securing a legally binding commitment that the backstop can be time-limited.

The EU has repeatedly warned that the backstop cannot be time limited – warning that it must remain in place “unless and until” an alternative arrangement can be agreed.