Gardaí "deeply concerned" for mother's wellbeing after baby's body found on Dublin beach

Gardaí are deeply concerned for the wellbeing of the mother of a newborn baby whose remains were found on Dublin beach yesterday.

The body was found by a member of the public on Bell’s Beach near Balbriggan yesterday morning.

Investigators said a post-mortem examination will determine the baby’s age and cause of death.

Garda Superintendent Liam Geraghty said the mother will have has an extremely traumatic experience adding, “our primary concern is for her health at this stage.”

“Our priority is to get her the medical attention and care that she needs at this time in her life so if anyone has any information which can help us identify this girl or woman we would very much appreciate their call,” he said.

He said Gardaí want the woman to know that she will be treated with compassion and care if she comes forward.

“We would have concerns for this woman; she has obviously gone through a traumatic experience,” he said.

“She had given birth to a new-born baby so she needs medical care.

“We would be concerned as to the level of care that she is receiving so we would appeal directly to her to please make contact with somebody.

“Also she is obviously a family member - She is obviously somebody’s sister, wife or girlfriend so if anybody knows anything about this lady we would like them to make contact with us in Balbriggan Garda Station.”

Superintendent Geraghty said the mother can make contact directly with gardaí, with her doctor, any hospital or the Tusla 24-hour line at 081877631.