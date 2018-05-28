Five stories you might have missed from the weekend

The Together For Yes campaign group is calling on the Government to legislate for abortion as quickly as possible.

The group is warning that despite Friday’s emphatic vote to repeal the Eighth Amendment, little will change for women in Ireland until the legislation is passed.

On Sunday the campaign called for the legislation to be enacted before the summer – or, if that proves impossible, for politicians to return for a special sitting during the summer holidays.

Yes campaigners with their posters celebrating at Dublin Castle, 26-05-2018. Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews

Old Ireland is dead.

The emerald isle that swept problems under the rug or hid them in a laundry.

The country of rolling green fields that hid the bodies of the babies no one wanted to talk about.

Where women were fallen, not equal. Hidden, not helped. And shunned by a country that has let them down again and again.

This isn’t the end of the change that needs to happen in Ireland to make it a better and safer place for women. Unfortunately the last few weeks have taught us there is much, much more that needs to be done.

Gardaí are investigating the murder of a man in County Louth.

The 18-year-old’s body was discovered on Saturday morning in a field near Dunleer.

Investigators launched a murder investigation after a post mortem examination revealed he died in violent circumstances.

Image: Mutiny Festivals / Facebook

A major music festival in southern England has been cancelled after an 18-year-old woman and 20-year-old man died on Saturday.

The two-day Mutiny Music Festival was entering its fifth year in Cosham, a suburb of Portsmouth.

The woman became unwell just after 7pm on Saturday and was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital where she later died.

The man was found collapsed around half an hour later and was rushed to the same hospital where he died later that evening.

Iarnród Éireann has confirmed full services are now operating between Dalkey and Greystones.

Normal services resumed from the first service on Sunday, with Irish Rail saying repairs were completed ahead of schedule.

Services were disrupted last week due to signalling damage caused by a fire in the signalling relay room at Bray.