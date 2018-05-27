Murder investigation launched into death of 18-year-old in Louth

Gardaí are investigating the murder of a man in County Louth.

The 18-year-old’s body was discovered yesterday morning in a field near Dunleer.

Investigators launched a murder investigation last night after a post mortem examination revealed he died in violent circumstances.

Further details of the post-mortem report are not being published for operational reasons

Gardaí are appealing for information and want to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of Shamrock Hill, Dunleer between 4pm on Friday and 8:30am on Saturday.

An incident room has been set up in Drogheda Garda Station.

No arrests have been made.