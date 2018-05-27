Government aiming to table abortion legislation by the autumn

Officials will work on drafting the laws over the summer

Yes campaigners with their posters celebrating at Dublin Castle, 26-05-2018. Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews

New abortion laws will be before the Oireachtas within months after yesterday’s resounding ‘Yes’ vote.

On Friday, the public decided by a two-to-one landslide to repeal the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says the result is the culmination of a 'quiet revolution' in Ireland over recent decades.

The Minister for Health Simon Harris will on Tuesday ask his Cabinet colleagues for permission to begin drafting the legislation.

Officials are expected to work on the legislation over the summer with the Oireachtas to debate the plans in the autumn.

Speaking yesterday, the Taoiseach said the strength of the ‘Yes’ vote gives the Government a mandate to press ahead quickly with reform.

“Listening to the arguments on both sides over the past few weeks, I have to say I was struck by what we had in common rather than what divided us,” he said.

“Both sides expressed a desire to care for women in a crisis. Both sides wanted compassion and both sides wanted to respect human life.”

Yesterday Minister Harris said Ireland has a new message for women facing crisis pregnancy.

“Up to this point we have been saying, ‘take the plane’ or ‘take the boat,’” he said.

“We are now saying ‘take our hand ... we want to be able to care for you with compassion in our own country.'”

Describing the Eighth Amendment as a "failed experiment," Minister Harris said the vote illustrates a more compassionate Ireland.

Campaigners for the ‘No’ side however have warned that their struggle against abortion will go on.

LoveBoth spokesperson Cora Sherlock tweeted to say that the “struggle to defend the most vulnerable has not ended today, it's just changed.”

Northern Ireland

Meanwhile, the vote has fuelled calls for abortion laws in the North to be reformed.

British Prime Minister Theresa May would have to override opposition from her Democratic Unionist Party allies in order to reform the law.

She is facing calls from members of her own Cabinet to push for change while devolved Government at Stormont remains suspended.

However, her Conservative government relies on the support of the DUP – which has insisted Northern Ireland will not be “bullied into accepting abortion on demand.”

Emphatic

The result of the Eighth Amendment Referendum was emphatic with the Yes vote at 66.4% with 33.6% voting No.

Donegal was the only constituency to return a ‘No’ vote.

Some 1.4 million people around the country voted in favour of repeal – a majority of 706,349 votes.


