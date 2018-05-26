Irish Rail services to fully resume from Dalkey to Greystones on Sunday

Iarnród Éireann has confirmed full services will operate between Dalkey and Greystones on Sunday.

Trains will run from the first service, following disruption caused by a fire last week.



Irish Rail says repairs were completed ahead of schedule.

Services were disrupted last week due to signalling damage caused by a fired in the signalling relay room at Bray.

The first service from Bray will be at 9:00am and from Greystones at 9:20am on Sunday morning.

All services after that in both directions will operate as per its Sunday timetable.

The company has apologised for any inconvenience caused.