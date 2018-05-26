Irish Rail services to fully resume from Dalkey to Greystones on Sunday

Services have been disrupted since a fire last week
Iarnród Éireann has confirmed full services will operate between Dalkey and Greystones on Sunday.
Trains will run from the first service, following disruption caused by a fire last week.
Irish Rail says repairs were completed ahead of schedule.
Services were disrupted last week due to signalling damage caused by a fired in the signalling relay room at Bray.
The first service from Bray will be at 9:00am and from Greystones at 9:20am on Sunday morning.
All services after that in both directions will operate as per its Sunday timetable.
The company has apologised for any inconvenience caused.