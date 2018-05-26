Irish Rail services to fully resume from Dalkey to Greystones on Sunday

Services have been disrupted since a fire last week

Iarnród Éireann has confirmed full services will operate between Dalkey and Greystones on Sunday.

Trains will run from the first service, following disruption caused by a fire last week.

Irish Rail says repairs were completed ahead of schedule.

Services were disrupted last week due to signalling damage caused by a fired in the signalling relay room at Bray.

The first service from Bray will be at 9:00am and from Greystones at 9:20am on Sunday morning.

All services after that in both directions will operate as per its Sunday timetable.

The company has apologised for any inconvenience caused.


