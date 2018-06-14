Woman in her mid-60s dies following crash in Co Mayo

A woman has died following a crash in Co Mayo this morning.

The two-car crash happened on the Westport Road (N5) outside Castlebar at 8.30am.

The drivers of both cars were taken to Mayo University Hospital.

One of the drivers - a woman in her mid-60s - was later pronounced dead.

The second driver - a man in his mid-30s - received minor injuries.

The road remains closed this afternoon, with a Garda forensic team at the scene.

Any witnesses are being asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station on 094-903-8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

It marked the third fatal crash on the country's roads in a 24 hour period.

A man in his late 70s died and a woman was seriously injured in a crash in Cork this morning.

An elderly couple, who were visiting from the UK, were killed in a crash in Co Limerick yesterday.