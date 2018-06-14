Man dies and woman seriously injured in Cork crash

A man in his late 70s has died following a crash in Cork this morning.

It happened on the Ballyhooley Road at the junction with Gordon's Hill, Mayfield at 8.15am when a car hit a gate post.

The man, who was a passenger in the car, was fatally injured.

His body remains at the scene.

The driver - a woman, also in her late 70s - was seriously injured, and has been taken to Cork University Hospital.

A forensic examination is due to take place at the scene, and the road is currently closed.

Any witnesses or anybody with information are being asked to contact Mayfield Garda Station on 01-455-8510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.