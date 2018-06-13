Two people dead following crash in Co Limerick

Two people have been killed in a road crash in Co Limerick.

It happened just outside the village of Dromkeen on the N24 Limerick to Tipperary road at 10.35am this morning.

It is understood a truck and a car were involved in the crash.

The N24 is closed in both directions to allow a forensic examination to take place and diversions are in place.

In a statement this afternoon Limerick City and County Council said diversion routes are clearly signposted, and emergency vehicles and local traffic will be accommodated.

They said the road will be reopened "as soon as direction is received from An Garda Siochana which may be late this evening".

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.