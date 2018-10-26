Suspect arrested in US in connection with suspected mail bombs sent to Trump critics

The FBI earlier confirmed a package addressed to Senator Cory Booker has been found in Florida

News
Suspect arrested in US in connection with suspected mail bombs sent to Trump critics

New York City Police officers respond to the scene of a suspicious package at a postal facility, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018 in New York. Picture by: Mark Lennihan/AP/Press Association Images

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a series of suspected mail bombs in the US, officials have confirmed.

A Justice Department spokesperson confirmed one person was in custody.

US media reports that a man has been arrested in Florida.

It comes after two more suspicious packages were discovered earlier today, addressed to prominent critics of President Donald Trump.

A dozen packages containing potential explosive devices have now been found over the past week, sent to the likes of Hilary Clinton, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, billionaire philanthropist George Soros, and actor Robert De Niro.

The FBI today confirmed they had found another package in Florida - this time addressed to Democratic Senator Cory Booker.

In New York, meanwhile, police confirmed they were responding to reports of another package in Manhattan.

CNN reports that the package - which was reportedly found at a postal facility - was addressed to the network and former US director of national intelligence James Clapper, a CNN contributor.

Mr Clapper told the network: "My wife and I are away from home right now. And our neighbors have been retrieving our mail. Been very concerned about them.

"So in one sense, it’s kind of a relief, but it’s not a surprise. This is definitely domestic terrorism. No question about it in my mind."

An FBI investigation is underway in the US, with officials looking to identify any person or people responsible.

According to the FBI, all envelopes had return address labels with the misspelled name of Florida Democratic politician Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

Image: FBI

Officials are urging members of the public to not 'touch, move or handle' any packages resembling those discovered so far.


3 Related articles
Donald Trump calls for unity after security alerts in New York and Washington

Donald Trump calls for unity after security alerts in New York and Washington

Suspicious package sent to Robert De Niro's New York restaurant

Suspicious package sent to Robert De Niro's New York restaurant

Trump accuses media of "endless hostility" after attempted pipe bomb attacks

Trump accuses media of "endless hostility" after attempted pipe bomb attacks