Teenager arrested after reports of online threats against staff at Dublin school

A school in north Co Dublin is closed today after online threats were allegedly made against staff.

It's understood the material was circulated online yesterday evening.

A 16-year-old boy had been arrested by gardaí investigating the incident.

Gardaí say they are liaising with management at the school.

However, they are also satisfied that there is no imminent danger to staff or students at the school.

In a statement, they said: "Following the reports [of threats], an investigation was commenced and a 16-year-old youth has since been arrested.

"He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Dublin Garda Station."