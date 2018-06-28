TV3 confirms rebrand as Virgin Media Television

The TV3 Group has said its three TV channels are to rebrand as Virgin Media stations.

TV3, 3e and be3 are to be renamed as 'Virgin Media One', 'Virgin Media Two' and 'Virgin Media Three' respectively.

A new sports channel, 'Virgin Media Sport' is also being launched.

This channel will be exclusively for Virgin Media customers.

Image: Virgin Media

The re-brand will go live on August 30th.

Changes across the group's schedule have also been announced.

New season programming include 'Blood', an Irish psychological drama series, and a new nightly 8.00pm news bulletin.

This will be fronted by journalist and broadcaster Claire Brock.

Image: Virgin Media

The reality TV show 'Ireland's Got Talent' will also return for a second series.

Tony Hanway, Group CEO of Virgin Media Ireland, said: "This move sees us strengthen our position as Irelands leading connected entertainment provider.

"Bringing together our broadband and broadcasting networks under the unique Virgin Media brand is an exciting development for our viewers, our customers and everyone in team Virgin Media."

Pat Kiely, TV3 group managing director, added: "As part of Virgin Media, TV3 group channels have grown in scale and quality.

"It’s now time to build on this momentum and move to Virgin Media Television.

"This is a natural evolution as we bring our channels and platform closer together."

Plans for the rebrand were originally announced back in January.