State's main cervical screening labs have yet to renew contracts

The HSE has confirmed that the two main labs that analyse cervical smear tests on behalf of the State have not yet renewed their contracts.

The health service’s contracts with the US lab Quest Diagnostics and MedLab Pathology in Dublin are due to expire later this month.

They can be extended, however the HSE has confirmed that nothing has been signed as yet with the deadline fast approaching.

It comes amid reports the labs want the HSE to underwrite a share of any medical negligence costs from the Cervical Check programme that may arise in the future.

Between them, the two facilities analyse nearly 265,000 smear tests on behalf of the HSE every year.

The health service has not commented further with the negotiations ongoing.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health has confirmed that all 50 recommendations included in the Scally Report on the CervicalCheck scandal have been accepted by Government.

The Health Minister Simon Harris expects to bring a full implementation plan to Government on the recommendations within three months.

Meanwhile, the HSE has issued letters to hundreds of women it hopes will take part in a Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists review of thousands of smear tests following the scandal.

1850 women have been contacted for consent so far - and the review is expected to take a number of months.

It comes after Minister Harris said every woman who has had a cervical cancer diagnosis in Ireland since screenings began in 2008 would have their test reviewed.

The 37-year-old mother of five - who was one of those impacted by the #CervicalCheck controversy after receiving incorrect smear results - passed away in Kerry on Sunday morning. #NTFM #EmmaMhicMhathúna @patkennyNT pic.twitter.com/RGsSK5klpX — Newstalk (@NewstalkFM) October 8, 2018

Meanwhile, tributes have been paid to one of the women at the centre of the CervicalCheck controversy, Emma Mhic Mhathúna who lost her battle with cancer yesterday.

A funeral service will be held for the 37-year-old mother-of-five tomorrow.

Reporting from Gail Conway