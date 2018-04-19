Sinn Féin launches poster campaign calling for 'Yes' vote in Eighth Amendment referendum

Sinn Féin has become the latest political party to launch a poster campaign calling for the repeal of the Eighth Amendment.

One of the posters says "show compassion - vote yes".

The other is a picture of Mary Lou McDonald with the words 'vote yes'.

The Sinn Féin leader has denied she is making the message about her.

Deputy McDonald observed: "I think it's important as a political leader to stake out my position on the issue.

"I'm very clear, and we are very clear, that we want the repeal of the Eighth Amendment - so as with any other major constitutional or political issue, as a leader you lead... and you lead from the front."

The party joins a number of others - including People Before Profit and Labour - who are conducting poster campaigns ahead of the vote.

Last week Fine Gael confirmed it will not be erecting posters calling for a Yes vote in the May 25th referendum.

Ministers say they will campaign actively, but will not hang posters.

Fianna Fáil will also not be putting up posters, with their senators and TDs free to support either side.

Renua Ireland, which was founded ahead of the last general election, has launched a campaign in favour of a 'No' vote - describing itself as the "the only pro-life party".

Non-party groups campaigning for a 'No' vote include Love Both and Save the 8th, while dozens of organisations in favour of a 'Yes' vote have come together under the banner of 'Together For Yes'.

Reporting by Sean Defoe and Stephen McNeice