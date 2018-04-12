Fine Gael will not be putting up posters for Eighth Amendment referendum

Fine Gael will not be erecting posters calling for a Yes vote in the upcoming abortion referendum.

Ministers say they will campaign actively, but will not hang posters.

Posters advocating for both sides in the Eighth Amendment debate have sprung up on lampposts around the country over the past number of weeks ahead of the May 25th vote.

While some of the statements and images used have come in for criticism, no one group is responsible for monitoring the material.

Former Communications Minister Pat Rabbitte has claimed that any attempt to regulate the content of referendum posters would lead to cries of censorship.

Health Minister Simon Harris and Minister Josepha Madigan, along with Dr Peter Boylan, earlier discussed the medical harm posed to women by the Eighth Amendment and the need for legal clarity and certainty to deal with crisis pregnancies.

Dr Boylan - who is chair of the Institute of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists - said the group has changed its mind over the measure.

"In 1983 when the amendment was introduced the institute did not have any position at all - but now it does have a position because we've seen the unintended consequences of the Eighth Amendment.

"When it was introduced people voted for it and obstetricians advocated for it in good faith.

"But many of them now, looking back, would say that that was perhaps a mistake".