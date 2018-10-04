Report calls for 'no selfie zones' after over 250 selfie-related deaths

A report has called for the introduction of "No selfie zones" after it found almost 260 people have died from selfie-related deaths in the last six years.

A study from the US National Library of Medicine examined the phenomenon from October 2011 to November 2017.

It found there were 259 deaths while clicking selfies in 137 incidents.

The average age was 22.94 years, while about 72.5% of the total deaths were men and 27.5% were women.

The highest number of incidents and selfie-deaths has been reported in India - followed by Russia, United States and Pakistan.

Drowning, transport and falling are the most common reasons for deaths caused by selfies.

Source: US National Library of Medicine

Researchers also classified reasons for deaths due to selfie as 'risky behaviour' or 'non-risky behaviour'.

Risky behavior caused more deaths and incidents due to selfies than non-risky behavior.

The number of deaths in women is less due to risky behaviour than non-risky behaviour - while it is approximately three-times in men.

Selfie is a recent phenomenon and was named as the word of the year 2013 by the Oxford Dictionary.

Google has estimated that 24 billion selfies were uploaded to its photo platform in 2015.

About one million selfies are clicked per day in 18 to 24-year-old demographic.

Source: US National Library of Medicine

Research has found that around 55% of millenials have posted a selfie on social media sites.

The US National Library of Medicine said technology has also promoted the phenomenon of the selfie.

It found: "There are sites sharing information on 'how to have a perfect selfie' and 'different poses for selfie.'

"New terms have been introduced such as koolfie, restaurantfie, musclefie, dentisfie, and many more."

It also found the introduction of selfie sticks and selfie shoe have "enhanced obsession" among people.

"These days the choice of smart phones is based on their selfie picture quality. In addition, there are certain events held at school or college level that promotes selfies like the 'best selfie' prize".

The study looked at incidents of selfie-related deaths reported in news in the English language, while selfie deaths were differentiated from deaths due to mobile phones.

The report concludes that "No selfie zones" should be declared across tourist areas - especially places such as water, mountain peaks, and over tall buildings.