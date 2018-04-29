Remains of missing Irish man recovered from lake in Canada

David Gavin (26) went missing last June after entering the water in Kinbasket Lake

News
Remains of missing Irish man recovered from lake in Canada

David Gavin. Image: ISSC Vancouver

The remains of a missing Irish man have been recovered from a lake in Canada.

26-year-old David Gavin from Castlebar in Co Mayo went missing last summer after getting into difficulty when he entered the water at Beaver Creek, Kinbasket Lake, around 50km from the town of Golden in British Columbia.

A search for Mr Gavin was called off last July, with police saying they presumed he had drowned.

Mr Gavin's GAA groups in Ireland and Canada confirmed his body had finally been found after water levels had reduced in the lake.

Breaffy GAA Club said: "David’s family and that of his girlfriend Ciara were present at the lake. They wish wish to thank everyone for their continued support."

David was described as a "hugely popular figure within the Irish GAA community in Vancouver and within the GAA community at home".

The Irish Sport and Social Club of Vancouver has published a tribute video to David on their website.


1 Related articles
Police suspend search for Irish man missing in Canada

Police suspend search for Irish man missing in Canada