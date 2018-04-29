Remains of missing Irish man recovered from lake in Canada

The remains of a missing Irish man have been recovered from a lake in Canada.

26-year-old David Gavin from Castlebar in Co Mayo went missing last summer after getting into difficulty when he entered the water at Beaver Creek, Kinbasket Lake, around 50km from the town of Golden in British Columbia.

A search for Mr Gavin was called off last July, with police saying they presumed he had drowned.

Mr Gavin's GAA groups in Ireland and Canada confirmed his body had finally been found after water levels had reduced in the lake.

Breaffy GAA Club said: "David’s family and that of his girlfriend Ciara were present at the lake. They wish wish to thank everyone for their continued support."

It is great relief and a lot of sadness that David Gavins remains have been recovered from Kinbasket Lake. Water levels had reduced greatly in recent weeks to allow a search to be resumed.



David was described as a "hugely popular figure within the Irish GAA community in Vancouver and within the GAA community at home".

The Irish Sport and Social Club of Vancouver has published a tribute video to David on their website.