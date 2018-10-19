Peter Casey 'to consider his position' in Presidential race

Presidential candidate Peter Casey has said he is taking time off from campaigning to consider his position in the race.

He came in for criticism earlier this week, after suggesting that Travellers should not be seen as a minority ethnicity.

Speaking on Wednesday, he said: "I don't believe that Travellers should be given special status".

"Why should they be given status over and above yourself or myself?"

It was suggested to Mr Casey that they are seen as a minority ethnicity, to which he replied: "That's a load of nonsense.

"They're not Romany or whatever - they're basically people that are camping on somebody else's land.

"Imagine the poor farmer whose land that they camped on, and who'll buy the land from him?

"The neighbours in the houses all around - do you think they're sitting there going 'this is great for my property value because I've now got three dozen caravans down the road'.

"It's just wrong, and I think somebody needs to sit up and say this is nonsense."

Peter Casey (far left) is seen with fellow Presidential candidates during a TV debate moderated by Pat Kenny (centre) on Virgin Media One | Image: Virgin Media

In a statement on Friday, Mr Casey said: "In light of the events of the past few days, I am taking the weekend off from the campaign to think carefully about whether to continue in the race.

"I do not want the people of Ireland to elect me as President of Ireland just based on one statement I made.

"I want to be of service, and make a real difference.

"I have the expertise and ability to be an influencer. I want to connect people, at home and abroad.

"I know that my world experience and global views will make me a uniquely suitable candidate for President of Ireland - with drive, ability and energy."

A recent poll has put Mr Casey on just 2% support among voters.