Michael D Higgins keeps sizeable lead in new Presidential poll

A new opinion poll has given President Michael D Higgins a commanding lead in the Presidential race.

With voting just over a week away, the Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI opinion poll has put President Higgins a sizeable lead of 66%.

Only two of the five challengers are seeing support in double figures.

Sean Gallagher is in second place at 12% with Sinn Féin candidate Liadh Ni Riada on 11%.

Seán Gallagher is pictured at his Presidential campaign launch in the Shelbourne Hotel, Dublin | Image: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Senator Joan Freeman is up next on 5% support - with businessmen Gavin Duffy and Peter Casey on 4% and 2%, respectively.

The poll was conducted on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of last week among a representative sample of 1,200 voters aged 18 and over in face-to-face interviews in all constituencies.

Peter Casey at his Presidential campaign launch outside the EPIC museum in the CHQ, Dublin | Image: Sasko Lazarov / Photocall Ireland

The margin of error is plus or minus 2.8%.

The election will take place on Friday October 26th with polls open from 7.00am to 10.00pm.

Every Irish citizen who is 18 years of age and included in the register of electors for a constituency is entitled to vote at the election.

The total electorate currently stands at some 3.3 million people.