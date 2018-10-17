Calls for Peter Casey to withdraw from Presidential race over Traveller comments

There is a call for Presidential candidate Peter Casey to withdraw from the race, after he said he does not believe Travellers should be recognised as an ethnic minority.

Mr Casey was speaking to the Irish Independent's Floating Voter podcast.

"I don't believe that Travellers should be given special status. Why should they be given status over and above yourself or myself."

Interviewer Kevin Doyle suggested they are seen as a minority ethnicity, to which Mr Casey replied: "That's a load of nonsense.

"They're not Romany or whatever - they're basically people that are camping on somebody else's land.

"Imagine the poor farmer whose land that they camped on, and who'll buy the land from him?

"The neighbours in the houses all around - do you think they're sitting there going 'this is great for my property value because I've now got three dozen caravans down the road'.

"It's just wrong, and I think somebody needs to sit up and say this is nonsense.

"And here we are giving them luxurious houses and they're turning them down because they want stables?

"But they know that nobody else will move into the house.

"Can you imagine the brave person that'll go in Dublin: 'I'd love a lovely four bedroom house with solar panels and beautifully kitted out kitchens' - do you think would they move in, past all the Travellers that are sitting out there, waiting, watching them - not going to happen.

"They're afraid of them".

David Joyce is a member of the Traveller community and the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission.

He told the paper: "He should withdraw from the campaign. He's shown he's not fit to represent all the people of Ireland.

"This man is a racist. He is scapegoating my community."

'Reckless and inflammatory'

Responding to the remarks, fellow Presidential candidate Gavin Duffy said: "I am deeply concerned by the comments of Peter Casey.

"I think his comments are reckless and inflammatory and have no place in a campaign for election of first citizen.

"They reach back into another era which I believed we, as a society and a community, have put well behind us.

"Travellers face many challenges in life, not least in developing and sustaining understanding and acceptance with the settled community.

"Such comments only pitch us back into a time and a dark place that we have long ago left behind.

"I would ask Mr Casey to withdraw his comments."