Parents face anxious wait as engineers examine 42 schools for structural issues

Engineers have been tasked with carrying out safety examinations of all 42 schools built by Western building Systems by the end of the mid-term break.

Two Dublin schools have already been closed down, while a third has been partially closed after concerns were raised over structural issues.

The Department of Education said it is working hard to find replacement accommodation for displaced students, while repairs can be made.

Structural assessments

Education Minister Joe McHugh said the principals of all schools facing inspections have been “notified of the planned opening up works” and will receive practical advice on the nature of the works in the coming days.

“While we await the outcome of further structural assessments, we would wish to be clear that school buildings will only be closed where it is deemed necessary to do so, and every effort will be made to minimise disruption to students, staff and families,” he said.

He said department officials carried out site visits at the three affected schools yesterday alongside Western Building Systems and a team of structural engineers.

The department is awaiting a response from the company on the structural issues that were highlighted.

"Rocket science"

On Newstalk Breakfast this morning, the National Parents Council said the builds should have been relatively straight forward.

“I would have more faith in some of the pupils within the schools with Lego than what seems to have gone on,” he said.

“It is not rocket science to work on the tie between walls; to ensure that basic standards in basic buildings are completed.”

Yesterday Western Building Systems insisted that the Government had certified each of the three schools caught up in the controversy as “fully compliant” and had issued certificates of completion for the work.

The Department of Education has said that responsibility for certifying buildings lay entirely with the company prior to 2014.