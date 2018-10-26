'No imminent threat' of deportation for Wicklow schoolboy, Harris says

Health Minister Simon Harris has said there is 'no imminent threat' of deportation for schoolboy Eric Zhi Ying Xue and his family.

The minister said he has been informed of the news by the Department of Justice.

Nine-year-old Eric - who attends St Cronan's School in Bray, Co Wicklow - was born here and has lived all his life in Ireland.

However, he does not hold Irish citizenship as his mother entered the country illegally.

His school started a campaign asking for Eric to be allowed remain here - with an online petition receiving more than 50,000 signatures.

Simon Harris - who is the local TD in Wicklow - is among those who have publicly supported the campaign.

I stand with Eric Zhi Ying Xue in Bray. He is 9. He is Irish. He was born in Holles Street. He is part of our community. On humanitarian grounds alone, this should be resolved. Common sense must prevail. Have made representations to that effect. — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) October 18, 2018

Speaking on The Last Word on Today FM, he said: "I've conveyed to Eric's family that there is no imminent threat of deportation.

"All Eric's family ever asked for was for an opportunity for a humanitarian review of this case to take place.

"All I ever asked for was that the threat of deportation be lifted so that Eric's mum and Eric can go through the process, and make the case on humanitarian grounds - and I would hope, and expect, that common sense would prevail in that regard."

He added: "The idea that a nine-year-old boy - who is as much from Wicklow and Ireland as I am - would be told that he was going 'back to' China, a country that he'd never been to, was simply ludicrous".