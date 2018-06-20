Michael Healy-Rae vows to find 'horrible thief' who stole his bike in Dublin

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae has vowed to find the person who took his bike, after it was stolen in Dublin city centre earlier today.

The Kerry politician left his unlocked bike outside the Passport Office.

The bike was gone when he came out.

He took to social media to to say he'll find the thief, writing: "I am looking for you, I will find you and it will be a sorry day for you that you ever decided to mess with me and my property".

Deputy Healy-Rae has been using his bike for a number of years around the city.

He says he will get a new one - but stressed he will be more careful in future.

Speaking on Moncrieff this afternoon, the Kerry TD said: "I won't make the same mistake again.

"At least I'll put them to the trouble of using a lock cutter or a saw or something... [today] I couldn't have made it any more easier for them, unless I put a big sign up on it saying 'please steal me today'".

He added: "The one message that has to go to people who do these type of crimes... there's only a certain amount you can say, but I'll put it to you this way: they'll have no luck for engaging in this type of behaviour."