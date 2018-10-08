Man dies following stabbing at house in Co Cork

A man in his 40s has been stabbed to death in Cork.

Gardaí were called to a house at Dan Corkery Place, Macroom at around 1.50am.

It's believed an altercation had taken place at the house.

A 44-year-old man's body was discovered with suspected stab wounds.

A man and woman - both in their 40s - were also found injured in the house.

They have been taken to Cork University Hospital and Cork Mercy Hospital, and their injuries are described as non life threatening.

The scene of the stabbing has been preserved for a technical examination.

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses, including anyone who may have been in or around Dan Corkery Place early this morning.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Macroom Garda Station on 026 20590, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.