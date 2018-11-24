Man arrested over death of Irish man Danny McGee in New York

The 21-year-old died after being punched outside a bar

The Gaslight bar (in red) in Queens, New York | Image: Google Maps

A man has reportedly been arrested in connection with the death of an Irish man in New York last week.

Danny McGee (21) died after being punched outside a bar in Queens on Thursday morning.

Police were called and found Mr McGee on the ground.

He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Tributes have been paid to Mr McGee, who played senior with Fr Manning Gaels.

CBS News says there was an argument inside the Gaslight Bar, which then went outside.

It says the arrested man, aged 25, surrendered to police on Friday morning.

He has been charged with assault.

His attorney says his client denies any wrongdoing.


