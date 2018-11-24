Man arrested over death of Irish man Danny McGee in New York

A man has reportedly been arrested in connection with the death of an Irish man in New York last week.

Danny McGee (21) died after being punched outside a bar in Queens on Thursday morning.

Police were called and found Mr McGee on the ground.

He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Tributes have been paid to Mr McGee, who played senior with Fr Manning Gaels.

Everyone in the club is shocked and saddened at the tragic passing of Danny McGee in New York. Loved by all who knew him he was a star for St. Vincent’s at each age group and played senior with us shortly before emigrating. Our deepest sympathies to his family and friends. RIP pic.twitter.com/45YhfuybVc — Father Manning Gaels (@FrManningGaels) November 23, 2018

CBS News says there was an argument inside the Gaslight Bar, which then went outside.

It says the arrested man, aged 25, surrendered to police on Friday morning.

He has been charged with assault.

His attorney says his client denies any wrongdoing.