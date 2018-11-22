Irish man dies after being punched outside bar in New York

An Irish man has died after reportedly being punched outside a bar in New York.

NBC says police responded to reports of an assault outside the Gaslight Bar in Queens at around 4.00am local time on Thursday morning.

They arrived to find the 21-year-old victim on the ground.

He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Reports say the suspect fled on foot and there have been no arrests.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has said it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.