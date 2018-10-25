Irish concert promoter and Electric Picnic co-founder John Reynolds dies aged 52

Irish concert promoter John Reynolds has died, his family has confirmed.

The 52-year-old died suddenly at his home in Dublin.

Mr Reynolds is known as one of the founders of the Electric Picnic festival, and later sold a majority stake in the event to Festival Republic.

He was also the director of the company POD - which runs events such as Forbidden Fruit and the recent All Together Now festival.

In a statement, his family said: "Funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days. The family requested privacy at this time

"Metropolis Festival will go this Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th October as scheduled in the RDS, Dublin."

As well as concert promotion, Mr Reynolds previously ran the well-known Crawdaddy and Tripod nightclubs and venues on Harcourt Street during the 1990s and 2000s, until their closure in 2012.