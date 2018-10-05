Injured football fan Sean Cox begins rehabilitation programme in Dublin

A Meath man who sustained life-altering injuries in an attack before a Liverpool match has begun a rehabilitation programme in Dun Laoghaire in Dublin.

Sean Cox's local GAA club in Dunboyne is raising funds for his ongoing recovery which it says will be long and difficult and will need significant funding over many years.

A GoFundMe page has been set up, and a number of events both locally and nationally will take place over the coming months.

The club said: "Over the past number of months Sean has been taking small but important steps on a road to recovery. His journey will be a long and difficult one and the focus will continue on ensuring the best possible care to maximise the potential in Sean’s recovery.

"Sean, through his involvement in our Club and beyond, has worked tirelessly to contribute to and enhance our community. We are determined to support Sean in every way we can."

The club adds that Mr Cox will "continue to require ongoing and intensive long term care and support" once the rehabilitation programme is finished.

53-year-old Cox was critically injured in an assault before Liverpool FCs Champions League semi-final against AS Roma in April.

One Roma supporter - who is due to go on trial this month - has admitted to violent disorder ahead of the match, but has denied wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm on Mr Cox.

Another Italian supporter, who was not directly involved in the incident that led to Mr Cox's injuries, has been jailed for two-and-a-half for his role in the clashes outside Anfield before the match on April 24th.