ICYMI: Five stories you might have missed from the weekend

A man has died following an assault in Co Cork, with the attack having also left a woman injured.

It happened shortly after 3.00am on Sunday morning.

A number of men with weapons are said to have entered a house in Ballincollig and attacked the couple.

Both US President Donald Trump and the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have arrived in Singapore ahead of their historic summit on Tuesday.

President Trump arrived on Sunday evening local time, having travelled directly from the G7 summit in Canada.

Earlier in the day, Singapore's Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan greeted Mr Kim as he arrived in the city state.

A man has died following an incident in Bray, Co Wicklow in the early hours of Saturday morning.

It happened outside a hotel on the Main Street at around 2.00am.

Emergency services were called to the scene, and a 45-year-old man was found unconscious with a serious head injury.

British government plans for Brexit will not be published ahead of a crucial EU meeting later this month.

It has emerged Theresa May's cabinet will hold an 'away day' in July at the prime minister's country house to discuss the draft proposals before they're publicly released.

Brexit talks will be a key focus when EU leaders meet in Brussels at the end of the month.

Pixar's John Lasseter is to leave the studio and its parent company Disney at the end of the year, the companies have confirmed.

Lasseter was one of the key figures behind Pixar's success, directing films including the first two entries in both the Toy Story and Cars series.

Since 2007, Lasseter - who has won two Oscars - has helped oversee both the Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar output as chief creative officer, serving as executive producer on hits such as Frozen.