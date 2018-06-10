Kim Jong Un arrives in Singapore ahead of historic summit with Donald Trump

The North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has arrived in Singapore ahead of his historic summit with Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Singapore's Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan greeted Mr Kim as he arrived in the city state earlier:

Welcomed Chairman Kim Jong Un, who has just arrived in Singapore. pic.twitter.com/ZLK4ouIejx — Vivian Balakrishnan (@VivianBala) June 10, 2018

Photos showed Mr Kim being taken to his hotel by motorcade following his arrival.

President Trump is currently en route to Singapore, and is due to land in the country later today.

Speaking as he departed the G7 summit in Quebec, President Trump said he was on a "mission of peace" - although stressed that the summit is a "one-time shot".

He told reporters: "It’s unknown territory, in the truest sense. But I really feel confident.

"I feel that Kim Jong Un wants to do something great for his people, and he has that opportunity. And he won’t have that opportunity again."

US officials will be pressing for North Korea to commit to denuclearisation, with the secretive state likely to be looking for an easing of economic sanctions and improved relations with world powers after decades of hostility.

Summit

Tuesday's summit will take place at a hotel on the small tourist resort island of Sentosa, which is connected to the main city by a single bridge.

Today's arrival of the two leaders in the same country comes after weeks of uncertainty over whether the summit would actually go ahead.

President Trump last month called off the summit after North Korea warned of a "nuclear showdown" and called US Vice President Mike Pence "ignorant" and "stupid".

The North Korean regime appeared to be objecting to Mr Pence's suggestion the North may end up like Libya "if Kim Jong Un doesn't make a deal" and relinquish its nuclear weapons programme.

Libya's ex-leader Muammar Gaddafi was killed in an uprising years after giving up atomic weapons in exchange for the easing of sanctions.

However, it was confirmed the meeting was back on after a flurry of diplomatic activity - culminating in senior North Korean official Kim Yong Chol visiting the White House last week to personally deliver a letter from Kim Jong Un.