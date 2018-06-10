Man dies after being found with serious head injury in Bray

A man has died following an incident in Bray, Co Wicklow in the early hours of Saturday morning.

It happened outside a hotel on the Main Street at around 2am.

Emergency services were called to the scene, and a 45-year-old man was found unconscious with a serious head injury.

He was taken to Beaumont Hospital for treatment.

However, he was pronounced dead in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí say they are "investigating all aspects of this incident" to try and find out what happened.

A forensic examination has taken place, and a post mortem is due to be carried out today.

Any witnesses or anybody who has information is being asked to contact Bray Garda Station on 01-666-5300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.