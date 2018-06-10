Man dies and woman injured following serious assault in Co Cork

A man has died following an assault in Co Cork, with the attack having also left a woman injured.

It happened shortly after 3am this morning.

A number of men with weapons are said to have entered a house in Ballincollig and attacked the couple.

Another woman and two young children were also in the house at the time, but were not injured.

The men left the house, and the injured man and woman were taken to Cork University Hospital.

The man's injuries were initially described as 'very serious', and it was later confirmed he had passed away.

A post mortem is due be carried out.

The woman's condition is not believed to be life threatening, and she is currently being treated for her injuries.

After the incident, a car was found burnt out several kilometres away in Waterfall.

Both the house and the scene where the car was found have been sealed off for technical examinations.

Any witnesses are being asked to contact gardaí at Gurranabraher on 021-494-6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.