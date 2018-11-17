Heroin worth €2.1 million seized at Dublin Airport

Heroin worth over €2 million has been seized at Dublin Airport.

The find was made by Revenue officers and gardaí from the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

According to gardaí, a woman in her 50s was met at the arrivals hall by a man in his 30s.

The woman - who had arrived from Lahore in Pakistan - was with a young child.

Officers searched the woman's luggage, with gardaí saying 15kg of heroin was discovered.

The drugs have an estimated street value of €2.1 million.

Both the man and the woman - who are non-Irish nationals - have been arrested, and are being held at Ballymun Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996