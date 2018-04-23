Five stories you might have missed from the weekend

Naked gunman kills four in US restaurant shooting

A naked gunman has shot dead four people at a restaurant in the US state of Tennessee.

Six people were shot - three of them died at the scene, and one in hospital.

Two others are being treated at the Vanderbilt medical complex.

The man entered the Waffle House in Antioch, a suburb of Nashville, and opened fire shortly before 3.30am local time.

In a statement, police said: "A patron wrestled away the gunman's rifle. He was nude and fled on foot."

Man hospitalised after stabbing in Dublin's Temple Bar

A man is in hospital after being stabbed in Dublin's Temple Bar.

Another man was arrested in connection with the incident.

Gardaí attended the scene of a serious assault at Temple Bar Square Just before 1.30am on Sunday morning.

A man in his late 20s had received a stab wound and was taken to hospital.

North Korea to suspend nuclear and missile tests

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says Pyongyang has suspended its nuclear and long-range missile tests, and will shut down its atomic test site.

"From April 21, North Korea will stop nuclear tests and launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs)," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

"The North will shut down a nuclear test site in the country's northern side to prove the vow to suspend nuclear test."

The decision was made in a meeting of the ruling party's full Central Committee, which had convened to discuss a "new stage" of policies.

Bertie Ahern cuts German interview short over Mahon Tribunal questions

The former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern has walked out of an interview with a German broadcaster.

Mr Ahern was speaking with Deutsche Welle (DW) in Dublin about the 20th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Host of the show 'Conflict Zone', Tim Sebastian, then pressed Mr Ahern over whether or not he thinks he cleared his name in relation to the Mahon Tribunal.

In response, Mr Ahern said: "Yes, I did, I'm quite happy I cleared my name."

More than one billion people take part in 2018 Earth Day

People in 192 countries are marking Earth Day this Sunday.

The day, first marked on April 22nd 1970, is used to diversify, educate and activate the environmental movement worldwide.

More than one billion people are set to participate in activities this year, making it the largest civic observance in the world.

o mark the day, people are set to march, sign petitions, meet with their elected officials, plant trees and clean up their towns and roads.