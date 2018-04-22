Man hospitalised after stabbing in Dublin's Temple Bar

A man is in hospital after being stabbed in Dublin's Temple Bar.

Another man was arrested in connection with the incident.

Gardaí attended the scene of a serious assault at Temple Bar Square Just before 1.30am on Sunday morning.

A man in his late 20s had received a stab wound and was taken to hospital.

His condition his not yet known.

A man aged in his late 40s was subsequently arrested and is currently being held at Pearse Street garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.