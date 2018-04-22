More than one billion people take part in 2018 Earth Day

People in 192 countries are marking Earth Day this Sunday.

The day, first marked on April 22nd 1970, is used to diversify, educate and activate the environmental movement worldwide.

More than one billion people are set to participate in activities this year, making it the largest civic observance in the world.

To mark the day, people are set to march, sign petitions, meet with their elected officials, plant trees and clean up their towns and roads.

People can also make a pledge to reduce the amount of plastic they use in daily life.

I compliment all those individuals and organisations who are working towards promoting harmony with nature and ensuring sustainable development. #EarthDay — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2018

Corporations and governments also use the occasion to make pledges and announce sustainability measures.

The movement is focusing on a multi-year campaign to end plastic pollution.

Its goals include ending single-use plastics, promoting alternatives to fossil fuel-based materials and promoting 100% recycling of plastics.

RT if you prefer your fruit & veg packaged like THIS ⬇️⬇️⬇️ #EarthDay #EndOceanPlastics pic.twitter.com/TrYCslSua9 — Greenpeace UK (@GreenpeaceUK) April 22, 2018

"From poisoning and injuring marine life to the ubiquitous presence of plastics in our food to disrupting human hormones and causing major life-threatening diseases and early puberty, the exponential growth of plastics is threatening our planet's survival", the group says.

Earth Day will mark its 50th anniversary in 2020. It says this event will be leverage this "as a catalyst for global action."

Plastic bans work! 10 cities and countries around the world that have diverted millions of bags from polluting our environment and oceans: https://t.co/rpuAuCdQb5 #EndPlasticPollution #EarthDay2018 pic.twitter.com/c4o1fMSUFe — Earth Day Network (@EarthDayNetwork) April 20, 2018

This year also coincides with a 'Sick of Plastic' campaign at supermarkets around Ireland.

On Saturday, shoppers were asked to leave their unwanted plastic packaging at their local supermarket.

a 'Shop and Drop' day of action against supermarket packaging.

Organised by Friends of the Earth, the 'Sick of Plastic' campaign has over 400 volunteers registered to promote the action at stores across Ireland.

Figures show Irish adults buy on average four hot drinks a week - that is two million disposable cups sold every day.